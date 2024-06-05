Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading Down 2.8%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.34. 201,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,919,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

