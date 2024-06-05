IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Insider Anastasios (Taso) Arima Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) insider Anastasios (Taso) Arima purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$4,860,000.00 ($3,261,744.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

IperionX Limited engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan project, which has the resource of titanium, rare earth, and zircon rich mineral sands covering approximately 11,071 acres of surface and associated mineral rights in Tennessee, the United States.

