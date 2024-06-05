IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Insider Sells A$1,366,998.00 in Stock

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sainsbury sold 312,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.38 ($2.94), for a total transaction of A$1,366,998.00 ($917,448.32).

IPD Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Get IPD Group alerts:

IPD Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. IPD Group’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

IPD Group Company Profile

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical equipment in Australia. The company offers power distribution, industrial and motor control, automation and industrial communication, power monitoring, and electric vehicle solutions under the ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, and Red Lion brand names. In addition, it provides installation and commissioning, calibration and testing, maintenance and repair, refurbishment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPD Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPD Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.