IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $751.34 million and $31.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.