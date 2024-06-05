Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

NVTA opened at $0.00 on Friday. Invitae has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $186,907.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 404.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1,799.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 94.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 157,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

