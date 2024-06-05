Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.00

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.30 ($0.27), with a volume of 1147032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.60. The company has a market capitalization of £93.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

