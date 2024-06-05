Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 32,231 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,095% compared to the average daily volume of 2,697 call options.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 917,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,651. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

