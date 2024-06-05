Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/5/2024 – Theravance Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2024 – Theravance Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Theravance Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2024 – Theravance Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2024 – Theravance Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Theravance Biopharma is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 396,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 325,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 306,064 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 12.3% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,841,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 201,104 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 163,951 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 116,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 53,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

