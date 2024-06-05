Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/5/2024 – Theravance Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/29/2024 – Theravance Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/28/2024 – Theravance Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/20/2024 – Theravance Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/14/2024 – Theravance Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2024 – Theravance Biopharma is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 396,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Theravance Biopharma
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The 2 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.