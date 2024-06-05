Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.05

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.05 and last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 113836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after acquiring an additional 524,331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,722 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

