Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 259,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 133,037 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $24.33.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWZ. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $446,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $608,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,682,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 470,093 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

