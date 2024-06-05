Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $242.25. 451,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,891. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

