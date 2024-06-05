Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.68. 851,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,242. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.