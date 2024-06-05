Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,920 shares. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

