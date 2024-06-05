Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,264 shares of company stock worth $4,690,973 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. 2,329,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,487. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.