Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 577 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 149.5% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

Broadcom stock traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,330.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,333.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,224.99. The company has a market capitalization of $616.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $776.38 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

