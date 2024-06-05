Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies comprises about 3.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $484,549.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,403.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $484,549.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,403.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $667,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,325 shares of company stock worth $6,504,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,706. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

