International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Paper by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,978. International Paper has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $139,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.