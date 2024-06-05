InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

InspireMD stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InspireMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.