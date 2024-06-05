Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 25,578 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $67.12. 14,957,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,476,680. The company has a market capitalization of $540.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $67.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.07.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

