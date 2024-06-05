Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $215,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,503 shares in the company, valued at $15,370,080.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PCVX stock traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $73.44. 484,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,880. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PCVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

