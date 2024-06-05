Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,198.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,999. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of HNI

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of HNI by 5.6% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 11.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HNI

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.