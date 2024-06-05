Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 16,434 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65.

DELL stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,776. The company has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

