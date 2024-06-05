Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 98,690 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, May 6th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20.

Datadog stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 340.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

