Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00.

GOOGL traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.41. 22,059,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,435,824. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average is $148.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

