InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$191.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of C$38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.5345622 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

