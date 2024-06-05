Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Sold by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its holdings in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,514 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Innate Pharma were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Innate Pharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Innate Pharma stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 2,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Innate Pharma S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Innate Pharma Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

