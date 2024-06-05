Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 385,435 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $17.21.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $929.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Inhibrx Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,689,000 after purchasing an additional 870,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,140,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 537,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 249,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,782,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

