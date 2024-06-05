Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 385,435 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $17.21.
Inhibrx Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $929.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.
Insider Activity at Inhibrx
In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibrx
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.