IndiGG Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $13,770.12 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

