indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 715,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,904. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INDI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

View Our Latest Report on INDI

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,673 shares of company stock valued at $768,541. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.