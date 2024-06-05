Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. 560,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 520,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Immatics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Immatics

Immatics Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.70. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 107.80%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.