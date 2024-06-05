HUNT (HUNT) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $78.27 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About HUNT
HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.
HUNT Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
