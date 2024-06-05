Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,178 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,417. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

