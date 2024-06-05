Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,699 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,651,000 after acquiring an additional 743,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,079,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $25,398,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

