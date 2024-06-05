Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Invests $447,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 154.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 116.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $212.45. The company had a trading volume of 234,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.75 and its 200 day moving average is $186.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $219.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

