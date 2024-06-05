Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Invests $244,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of JLL traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.04. 225,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

