Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after buying an additional 736,616 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $79,404,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,177,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WESCO International by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,760,312 shares of company stock valued at $304,565,784 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Read Our Latest Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:WCC traded down $4.57 on Tuesday, reaching $172.60. 731,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,677. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.