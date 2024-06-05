Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $501,000 Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 50.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 621,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 208,819 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,415,000 after purchasing an additional 98,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.4 %

MGRC stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.87. The company had a trading volume of 60,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.17. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $88.63 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

