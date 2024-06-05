Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $473,000 Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. 893,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,912. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

