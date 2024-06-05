Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $9.50 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $143.08 million and $6.17 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.50 or 0.00013384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,066,988 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

