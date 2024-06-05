Holderness Investments Co. Takes $224,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Copart by 98.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

