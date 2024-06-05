Holderness Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 8,243 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JMUB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 211,891 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

