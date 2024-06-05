Holderness Investments Co. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

