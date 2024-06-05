Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 355 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $139,332. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

IP traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. 3,723,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,978. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

