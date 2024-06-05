Holderness Investments Co. Invests $208,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $1,047,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 269.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. 2,863,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.