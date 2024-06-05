Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 216,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 607,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,440,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SCHM traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.68. 210,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,990. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

