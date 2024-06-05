Holderness Investments Co. Buys Shares of 12,094 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.72. 1,808,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,250. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

