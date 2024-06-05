Holderness Investments Co. Buys 1,225 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. 709,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,487. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

