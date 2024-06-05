Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 121 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.84. 133,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.06 and a 200 day moving average of $257.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.