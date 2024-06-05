Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.55

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 2735641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $17.25 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,147.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,224 shares of company stock worth $10,965,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

