Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 17,625 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 541,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,056,041.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $173,209.74.
- On Friday, April 5th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $171,329.58.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
NYSE HIMS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,193,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,682. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,175.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
