Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 17,625 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 541,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,056,041.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $173,209.74.

On Friday, April 5th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $171,329.58.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,193,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,682. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,175.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

